Fire Country season 2 episode 8: The impact of Gabriela’s mom

Friday night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out Fire Country season 2 episode 8 — one that is obviously huge for many reasons.

So, where do we start? Well, we do think it’s important to note that at the firefighters’ ball, the future of Three Rock could prove to be on the line. However, there is something more than that simultaneously. What is it? That’s simple: What is happening when it comes to Gabriela. Her mother is going to turn up, and that means a chance to get a very specific perspective on her. Roberta is not a wallflower, and she is going to make her thoughts clear on a number of different things.

In speaking more here about what’s ahead to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Tia Napolitano had to say:

This is a woman who has her hands in everything and wants to talk to everyone, and getting to know people stirs up conflict and past issues between all of our characters.

The EP also notes that Roberta is also going to be able to detect that something may still be there between her daughter and her old flame Bode:

“…[You] can’t undo the way [Bode and Gabriela] look at each other. Even if she’s about to marry someone else, you’re still watching them look at each other and there’s just that chemistry that’s been there since the pilot.”

Does that mean anything is going to change in this episode? Hardly, but don’t be surprised if there is at least something ignited that stays around and is a part of a lot of stories that are to come. At the very least, this would not be something that shocks us in the slightest.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now on Fire Country, including some other details all about what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 8 over on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







