Fire Country season 2 episode 8 spoilers: What happens to Bode?

As we prepare to see Fire Country season 2 episode 8 on CBS this coming Friday, one thing is clear: Three Rock is in peril. The camp looks like it could be shut down and with that, of course, comes plenty of questions.

For now, here is the big one — what happens with Bode? If Three Rock is shut down, does that mean he’s just back at prison, separated from many of the other characters? That is a risk that has to be considered, at least for the time being.

Rest assured that at some point in the near future, you are going to get more info on what could potentially happen here. Speaking to TVLine, here is what recurring guest star Michael Trucco (Luke) had to say:

“I don’t want to give too much away, obviously, but [what happens with Bode] is addressed … That is brought up in the ensuing episodes.”

Is there a chance that Max Thieriot’s character could find himself in some sort of other role in a problem? In theory, sure — however, at the same time we wouldn’t be shocked if this is a situation where we just see Three Rock saved. Given the basic premise of the show, we have a hard time seeing that we’re going to move too far away from firefighters; this is where viewers want to see Bode, at least for now.

Heck, it’s also fair to say this — eventually, we do hope that we’re going to see Bode work his way out of prison. Is he going to navigate far away from this profession at that point? We don’t exactly think so, especially since other people like Gabriela and Jake are still so immersed within it.

