Fire Country season 2 episode 8: Gabriela’s mom questions Bode

We’ve had a chance to see the new promo for Fire Country season 2 episode 8, and in it, there are even more questions about Bode and Gabriela.

As some of you may have heard already, one of the most notable things about the next episode is that we’re going to see a firefighters’ ball, one that a lot of people are going to use in order to try to save Three Rock after protests and criticism from the rest of Edgewater. Suffice it to say, they have their work cut out for them when it comes to being able to do just that.

In getting back to Gabriela, one of the most notable things ahead is that you’re going to have an opportunity to see her mother turn up for the first time! The two have a difficult relationship, but this could be a chance for them to figure at least a few things out. To us, one of the most interesting things worth noting is that within the promo, you hear her mom suggest to Max Thieriot’s character that he still loves her — which we know to be true.

There are two questions that we should all be left wondering in the aftermath of all this. First and foremost, does Gabriela feel the same? Also, is Bode going to actually do something about it? He is trying to be a good guy here in that he doesn’t want to interrupt what could be a happily-ever after for her. Yet, he deserves to have his own happiness, right? He may be recognizing now how big of a mistake he made pushing her away at the end of last season, which led to things happening with her and Diego. Getting her back is not going to be easy, especially since she will have to feel like he is not going to do something like this again.

