Fire Country season 2 episode 8: Can Eve save Three Rock?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 2 episode 8 on CBS next week, one story seems to take top priority: Saving Three Rock. This is something that is going to bring a lot of characters together despite everything going on with them — and there is some complicated stuff here. Just remember that you’re going to be seeing a lot of struggles ahead with Vince’s mysterious ailment, Bode’s complicated feelings for Gabriela, and also everything happening with Gen and her long-term future.

Then, there is Eve. She’s a woman who has gone through a lot this season in a position of greater leadership, and she could be counted on now more than ever. Moving into episode 8 you are going to see the Firefighters’ Ball and while there, the character will help to do everything that she can (including deliver a speech) to ensure that Three Rock is saved and these prisoners have a second chance.

So will this effort to save the camp work? Well, speaking to TV Insider, Jules Lattimer offered up the following perspective on the character:

She’s optimistic that this is the last effort that she thinks will potentially push Three Rock into being a firmly established part of Cal Fire. But it’s difficult for her. She’s really putting herself out there. She’s never done a speech before. She’s really kind of piecing it all together, and this is it. She’s hopeful, and she’s really apprehensive and nervous, and she’s really relying on everybody to lift her up so that she can accomplish it.

We have said this before but for now, we remain cautiously optimistic. Remember that without Three Rock, Bode has less of a connection to the outside world … and is there that much of a show at that point? It does feel like a reasonably valuable question to wonder.

