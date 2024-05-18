Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner on early struggles

The third season of Mayor of Kingstown is premiering on Paramount+ next month and for Jeremy Renner, filming it proved quite a test.

As many people out there know, the drama series was the first job for Jeremy Renner since his near-fatal snowplow accident, and getting back to work was no easy feat. In a new piece over at the Los Angeles Times, the actor admitted that even deciding to come back to the show was a difficult process:

“To try to create some truth and then get the audience to believe it, while I’m just trying to learn to walk again, to put one foot in front of the other and not get up in agony. I’m doing all these things to find my footing on the planet again … The idea of going into a fictional world — I have to be honest with you, I had to really consider, Is this something I really want to do?”

Renner goes on here to admit that at times early on in production, he struggled massively, including falling asleep between takes:

“They go, ‘And action!’ And I was out … We realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row. What I’m willing to do is everything, but what I’m able to do is a different thing.”

What did producers eventually do?

Well, they did adjust Renner’s shooting schedule to give him more time to rest, and the actor himself decided to not travel far away from the Pittsburgh set in order to keep himself centered and focused. With the series coming back next month, everyone found a way to make this work — and we know that Renner is an inspiration to a lot of people out there for how hard he fought during this recovery process.

