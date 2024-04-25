Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer, more details revealed

Today Netflix has released a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer leading up to the show’s premiere in early June. So, what can you expect?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: Thing are somehow going to get even more chaotic for Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast. Every season seems to bring new threats into Mike’s world, and this time around is no exception. The mob is going to be stopping in, and this appears to be a catalyst for a lot of drama both in and around the prison. We’ve learned over the years that both parts of this tell a big story to how things are in Kingstown overall.

For a few more specifics for what is coming, we suggest that you check out the full season 3 logline:

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

The newly-released trailer over here works to better set the stage here for what lies ahead, and one of the things we’re most excited to see through here is Jeremy Renner back doing what he does best — kicking butt and taking names. After all, there was a legitimate concern for a while that he would never be able to come back after that near-fatal accident he suffered almost 16 months ago. He remains an inspiration for his recovery, and it’s also just great to see him dive head-first into the world he loves so much.

