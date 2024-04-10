Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Another new filming update

For those who have not heard as of yet, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is going to be premiering on Paramount+ this June. Why not get a progress report to better state where things are at present?

The first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is quite simple: There actually isn’t that much still to be made here behind the scenes! In a new post on Instagram, cast member Emma Laird noted that they are more or less moving into the home stretch of things:

8 episodes down, 2 to go until we wrap season 3 [of Mayor of Kingstown] . This is the best season yet. No, really. It is utter madness. June 3rd y’all!!!!! From the bottom of my heart, viewers and creatives of the show, thank you for all the love & support ‘n all that over the years. it’s been one hell of a ride for us all.

Now, it is of course our hope that this upcoming batch of episodes is dramatic, chaotic, and above all else endlessly entertaining. This season marks a huge comeback for Jeremy Renner after the near-fatal accident that he suffered back at the start of last year, and of course we are curious to see what sort of exciting material that he has to take on here.

Of course, we anticipate that both Renner and Laird are going to have a ton of scenes together, mostly because that has been the case for the entirety of the series so far. Both of their roles have certainly endured their fair share of trauma since the beginning here, and we’re not sure that this is going to be changing through whatever is going to be coming up next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown right now, including a first teaser

What are you most excited to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







