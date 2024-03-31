Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere spoilers: Title revealed!

Recently, it was announced by the folks over at Paramount+ that Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is going to be coming this June. With that, of course we’re eager to learn something more all about what lies ahead!

So, where should we kick things off here? How about a discussion about the title? Sure, there may not be a ton of specifics out there for the first episode yet, but we can note that “Soldier’s Heart” is the name of it. Is this meant to be a reference to the Gary Paulsen book? It’s hard to note that without getting a little bit more information about the show ahead.

Sure, there are battles around the greater world of this show that could require a certain amount of soldiers — metaphorical ones, at least. We are, after all, talking here about a story that features at the center of it a fight for control. There’s a part of this tied to the prison. Meanwhile, there is another part of this that is tied to what’s happening in the town around it. Mike is the Mayor in that he’s one of the only people who can make sure there is proper order, but are some problems ultimately too big for even someone like him to solve? That’s something that the show could be asking itself.

In general, let’s just say that we are anticipating that this is going to be a violent batch of episodes at times, but also one with some complex relationships. Jeremy Renner is going to have a lot of opportunities to shine, and we do wonder how he is approaching this role after everything that he’s gone through in the past year-plus.

We’re sure that when we get around to May, there is going to be a chance for a proper Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer. Let’s just cross our fingers for good news there.

