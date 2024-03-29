Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Is a larger trailer coming?

For those who missed the news yesterday, a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is going to be coming to Paramount+ in early June. Obviously, this is a chance for rejoicing! This show has been off the air for a good while and beyond just that, it’s wonderful to see Jeremy Renner out there and acting in projects again. Just think about what the character has gone through over the past sixteen months.

To go along with the premiere date announcement, we did have an opportunity to see a short promo with some footage hyping up Mike’s next chapter. Is that the only video content we are going to get between now and the premiere? Hardly, but you may have to wait in order to see some of the rest.

Typically, a lot of streaming shows put out a full trailer a few weeks before a show comes back, so our sentiment right now is come early-to-mid May, something more about Mayor of Kingstown season 3 should surface. We tend to think personally that the goal for that trailer should be twofold: You are going to have a chance to get specifics on the larger story, but also see a real recruitment to garner new fans.

Let’s just frame it as follows — there may be a lot of people drawn to the show for the first time, feeling inspired by some of what Jeremy has gone through. You do want to make the show digestible enough so that they can fully understand what it’s all about, without at the same time alienating some of your core audience.

What do we expect across season 3?

Well, for starters, some huge challenges that are based mostly on Mike trying to keep order both in the prison and also the town outside of it. There will be at least a couple of familiar faces from season 1 making their way back and who knows? There is likely so much more even beyond this.

