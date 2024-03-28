Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date, new details

After many months of waiting, Paramount+ has unleashed some great news today on Mayor of Kingstown season 3. We finally know when the series is coming back for more!

So, what are we looking at here? It’s pretty simple. Come Sunday, June 4, the Jeremy Renner series is going to be back on the aforementioned streaming service with the latest batch of new episodes. There is a ton of exciting stuff coming up, and of course it will begin by asking some big questions about whether or not Mike can actually stabilize the community. To date, that has not been easy.

Want to know more? You can view the full teaser here, or check out the official synopsis:

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

It does feel like the action and drama is going to be at least on par with other recent seasons of the show, and there is something quite exciting about that. The same goes for simply seeing Renner back on the air after he’s gone through so much in the past year and a half. This is his first return to acting since nearly losing his life in a snowplow accident, and it took a lot of work for him to even find himself back in this spot at all. It is amazing that he managed to get himself here and of course, we’re hoping that season 3 is not the end!

Now that the show has a premiere date, at least we can just sit back and enjoy everything that is ahead.

