Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: New details!

This morning, there was some absolutely sad news announced as Bosch: Legacy season 3 will be the final one for Amazon Freevee. Thankfully, we do at least have a better sense of when the next chapter is going to premiere.

In a new statement on Instagram, author Michael Connelly was kind enough to narrow things down a little bit further: “I’m happy to announce that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Prime in March. I think it’s our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10 season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver. But fear not, we are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!”

Now, why the long wait until March? This likely just has to do with when Amazon decided it was best to bring the show back. It does not feel from our end like there is anything more complicated going on here, as production ended some time ago and we don’t think that there are a ton of visual effects required here.

As for what the final season will be about…

Well, at least one major component here is going to be trust issues after that phone call from Preston Borders that Maddie Bosch intercepted. Meanwhile, Honey Chandler is now running for District Attorney! There should be an evolution of sorts to some of the stories, and you should know already that Maggie Q is going to be turning up as Ballard at some point before the third season concludes — likely to help set up her own series elsewhere.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 3 concluded over at Freevee?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

