Dancing with the Stars 33: Show EP on Dwight Howard challenge

Are we surprised that Dwight Howard is a part of Dancing with the Stars season 33? In some ways, hardly. He’s done reality TV before!

However, he presents one of the biggest challenges for pro Daniella Karagach that she’s had on the show. The NBA center is 6’10”, which makes him one of the tallest contestants in the history of the show. He’s not as tall as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but there are so many challenges that come with being in hold and moving around fluidly at this height. Howard is at least younger than Kareem and may be able to avoid some of the specific issues he had on the dance floor.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Conrad Green made it clear that Daniella may still be the right pro for Dwight, even though there were taller women who could have been paired with him. Why? A lot has to do with her winning in the past with NBA star Iman Shumpert:

“She’s got a history, which is good, but Dwight is 4 inches taller than Iman … He’s like 6′ 10″ or something. Obviously, that’s not an advantage in this show, but he’s very well proportioned and still very athletic. You couldn’t pick someone better than Dani to work with someone tall because she’s done it before and she’s made it work.”

Given that Karagach is one of the best choreographers on the show right now, we hope that she will be able to find a way to make this work. After all, we have serious doubts that Dwight is going to be able to last on the show a long time. He is a particularly famous athlete, but that doesn’t mean he will have a huge fanbase.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

