Dancing with the Stars 33: More on Anna Delvey controversy

We are now several hours removed from it being officially confirmed that Dancing with the Stars 33 is going to feature Anna Delvey — and of course, the internet has some thoughts.

As many viewers out there, know, Delvey is notorious as the convicted con artist who served as the basis for Netflix’s Inventing Anna. Now, she is the first contestant in the history of the show to perform while wearing an ankle monitor — one that her dance partner Ezra Sosa claims he will bedazzle.

The obvious concerns behind casting Delvey are clear, including the implication that producers may be glamorizing a convicted criminal for the sake of entertainment on a family show. Then again, you could also argue that she is far from the first contestant on the show with an arrest record … though she is one of the select few show is known almost entirely because of it.

What makes this entire casting all the more insane is that speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Delvey confirmed that she had to get special permission to even do the show from law enforcement:

“They offered it to me, then I had to get permission from ICE to be able to travel out of state and that took about 10 days … I didn’t really know until very last minute if I was going to able to do it or not, and then it was kind of too late to say no, so, I’m just here.”

This is going to be a sociological experiment almost above anything else. Will viewers embrace someone known almost entirely for their past criminal acts, or view this as some sort of redemption story and a chance to learn about her more? She could be a great dancer and yet, still not last long into the show.

Related – Was Jenn Tran added last-minute to Dancing with the Stars 33?

What do you think about Anna Delvey being a part of Dancing with the Stars 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







