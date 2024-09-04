Dancing with the Stars 33: Was Jenn Tran cast last-minute?

There have been some interesting bits and pieces regarding Dancing with the Stars 33 that have come out the past few days. What’s a big one? Well, let’s just say that it relates to a certain extent to Jenn Tran! The former Bachelorette was announced as a part of the cast this morning and yet, she has no official cast photo like a lot of the other Stars. Meanwhile, she was never really mentioned in any of the rumor mill leading up to the premiere.

So was Jenn’s addition last-minute? It feels like the answer to this is both yes and no. We tend to think that producers had to have considered her and yet, it also seems like Jenn did not get a formal invite until after the After the Final Rose special, which treated her terribly when it comes to forcing her to re-watch her own proposal that ended up meaning nothing due to Devin dumping her after the fact.

In a new piece from Good Morning America, it is suggested that it wasn’t until Jenn stepped off-stage last night that she received an invite. Was it meant to be a surprise all along, or was it a response to the immediate backlash? That’s hard to know, but it is clear already that Jenn is just putting her best (dancing) foot forward rather than focusing on the negative:

“I’ve actually always wanted to learn how to dance, so this is kind of like a dream come true, honestly.”

One thing that is certainly great to see already is that Jenn has a strong partner in Sasha Farber, especially since a lot of his past partners have had extremely positive things to say about him the past few seasons. He will push her, but also be supportive at what has to be a hard time in her life.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

