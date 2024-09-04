Dancing with the Stars 33 cast: Jenn Tran, Phaedra Parks, & more

Today on Good Morning America, ABC finally announced the full cast for Dancing with the Stars 33 — so, who is entering the ballroom this time around?

If you have not heard yet, the new Dancing with the Stars season is going to be premiering on Tuesday, September 17. Now, we’ve gotten a chance to see the thirteen stars taking part! We recognize fully that not everyone is going to be super-familiar to viewers out there, but honestly, we’re glad that we’ve actually heard of the vast majority of these people.

Below, you can see not only everyone who is appearing, but who they are paired with, as well.

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola with partner Witney Carson

with partner Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa

with partner From “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson

with partner NBA Champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach

with partner TV star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong

with partner Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten

with partner Model and cover girl Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko

with partner Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold

with partner Reality royalty Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

with partner Movie star Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart

with partner TV icon Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov

with partner From “The Bachelorette,” Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber

with partner Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater

Now, let’s go ahead and note here that Tran’s casting appears to be last-minute, which makes us think that this is ABC desperately scrambling to make up for that awful Bachelorette finale last night where the producers humiliated her by making her watch her own traumatic proposal moment. A lot of the rest of the cast was predictable, but VelJohnson should be really fun for however long that he is on!

Also, calling Anna Delvey a “notorious ankle bracelet fashionista” is both silly and also insane.

