Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, September 6, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We don’t think we need to tell you that the desire for more of the Max Thieriot drama is there. Really, it just comes down to when the powers-that-be over at the network are ready to bring it back.

For now, it appears as though they are holding firm to that Friday, October 18 premiere date, even if multiple episodes have already been shot. By virtue of that, there is no new episode on the air tonight. The idea here is that by premiering the series later, there is going to be more of a chance for there to be fewer breaks during the actual show. Also, you aren’t missing out as much from viewers who are still enjoying the great outdoors or doing other things during the month of September / the start of October. You want your episodes to air when the most viewers are home, right?

So what lies ahead moving into the start of the new season? Well, a part of the season 3 arc is going to revolve around Bode doing whatever he can in order to ensure that he moves forward as a firefighter. He is out of Three Rock now, but his status may make it difficult for him to do everything that he can to join an official crew. We’ll see him throughout the season meet these challenges head-on. Will he sink or swim? That’s one of the mysteries that you have to think about right now.

Of course, there is also the significant story ahead when it comes to whether or not Gabriela is going to be getting married to Diego! The wedding was underway when Bode left; will that cause her to change her mind? We imagine that this is one of those stories we’re going to get an answer to almost right away.

