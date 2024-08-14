Fire Country season 3: Another fun Jared Padalecki tidbit

It has been almost two days since the announcement first came out that Jared Padalecki will be a part of Fire Country season 3. How are we processing the news? Well, let’s start off by noting that the excitement is still palpable, and we cannot wait for some more information to start coming in on the subject.

For now, here is some of what we know: The Supernatural and Walker alum is going to be appearing in at least three episodes as Camden, a firefighter from Southern California. There are apparently discussions already about a potential spin-off for the guy, but this is very-much still in early stages. Remember that this world already has another spin-off in Sheriff Country ordered for the 2025-26 TV season, so we imagine that a certain amount of carefulness will be employed here.

Today, we’re at least glad that a new tidbit has been shared on Jared’s role — to be specific, that it was actually written with him in mind. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Tia Napolitano noted that the actor’s relationship with star and executive producer Max Thieriot went a long way here:

The part was written for Jared, very specifically. Jared and Max are buddies, so that helped.

Napolitano goes on to describe further what makes Camden stand out in a field of other firefighters we have seen over the years:

“Everyone in Bode’s life before Camden hits the scene is sort of trying to tame a tiger when it comes to Bode to make sure he works the program so he can get out … Camden is more Bode than anyone else on our show. I think they’re twin flames and similar and Camden’s able to encourage, draw out maybe the dangerous side of Bode, but he sees the talent and leans into it. He doesn’t try to put lightning back into the bottle.”

Once that lightning is out for Bode, what happens? Well, that’s a part of what could make season 3 exciting.

