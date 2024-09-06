Sunny season 1 finale: Is Masa still alive?

Coming out of the Sunny season 1 finale, we are sure that you still have a number of interesting questions. Take, for starters, whether or not Masa is still out there. While Suzie was able to reunite with her son Zen, her husband’s whereabouts remain unclear. He clearly went into hiding after one of his Homebots turned murderous. It could be to protect his family from the Yakuza, but also to evade consequences of his own actions.

Masa comes out of the show with a particular sort of moral grayness. He is someone who clearly wanted to do good things for lonely people, but everything started to spiral significantly out of control.

So does actor Hidetoshi Nishijima actually know what happened to his character? As it turns out, not so much. He confirmed as such in an interview with Variety, while also making it clear that nothing has been revealed about a season 2. He is more keen to focus on the questions the show chooses to ask its viewers:

“This show has a lot of mystery, but also talks about some philosophical questions such as, ‘What is a soul? And can a robot have a soul? And then, what is the future like for technology and human beings?’ … So I would like the audience to enjoy the show, but at the same time if they can explore that kind of theme with us, that’d be great.”

Sunny did a magnificent job throughout season 1 of pushing the envelope and being incredibly creative. While some episodes were perhaps more successful than others, the Masa character was front and center for what was easily the show’s most successful story in episode 8. This is when we learned more about his origins for robotics and through that, discovered a sense of self-worth through his own personal grief. We’d love to dive into this world again.

Related – See some more thoughts on the possibility of a Sunny season 2

What do you think really happened to Masa on Sunny?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







