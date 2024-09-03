Sunny season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale this week at Apple TV+, can you expect a Sunny season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we actually at the end of the series?

The first thing that we should note here is honestly not that complicated: The aforementioned streaming service has never said that this is a limited series. The Rashida Jones dramedy about robot companions (and a whole lot more) could easily come back for more! Also, if you have not seen some of the reporting that is out there about the show, it is actually going to have some sort of finale cliffhanger that could leave you wanting more.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing things could go either way in regards to the series’ future, and for a number of reasons. First and foremost, we should note that Sunny season 1 has not been a smash hit for Apple TV+. While we do think the series drew a small but loyal following, it never broke out into the mainstream like a Presumed Innocent or even Bad Monkey, which is currently on the air. It has been under the radar, and some of that may be simply due to how weird and offbeat much of it is.

Of course, it would be great to see more of what the writers do with this show, but that’s going to be to whether or not Apple decides if Sunny is worth the cost of another season. There are indications that the company may be cutting back on some programming, and that has to be a concern. If you love the show and want another season, the simplest advice that we can give is to encourage your friends to check it out! The more who do, the better the chances that we get to see more.

