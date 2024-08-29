Sunny season 1 finale: Is a big cliffhanger coming?

With the Sunny season 1 finale coming up on Apple TV+ next week, we do think it is fair to wonder the following: How will it end? Also, is there going to be a cliffhanger?

At present, what makes things pretty tricky is that the show does not have a season 2 renewal, and we consider it to be very-much on the bubble. Apple is reportedly cutting back on some shows, but this one is well-reviewed and features some great performances and a unique style. The first season filmed well over a year ago, but who knows? There is always a chance to get the gang back together.

So while we can’t speak to what a finale cliffhanger could be here, the following is clear: A cliffhanger is in fact coming. This is confirmed in a new Paste Magazine interview with Joanna Sotomura (who voices the title robot), who expressed that she would love to come back for more:

Oh, it does [end on a cliffhanger]. I would love to come back to the show. It was such a great experience to be able to film in Japan for those six months. On top of that, I just am so in love with the story that to be able to continue with it would be an absolute honor. And then I loved playing Sunny. It was really, really hard learning the tech with the helmet and also the heat and all those practical aspects of it, as well as learning Japanese. But playing that character was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in terms of acting in my career. So, yes, easily, I would revisit this character and this world.

For now, our advice here is simple: If you love the show, tell all your friends to watch! This is really the best way to help make certain that another season is coming.

