Sunny season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘The Dark Manual’

As we prepare to see Sunny season 1 episode 10 over on Apple TV+, the first thing that we should note is pretty clear: We’re almost to the finale! The big send-off is right around the corner and of course, we are expecting a lot of answers here from start to finish.

Then again, don’t we already have some answers? The problem is whether or not Suzie does. Rashida Jones’ character was not present at all for episode 9 and given that Sunny seemingly wiped her own memory, is she ever going to learn what really happened with Masa? This is a guy who tried to do a lot of good in the world, but then also covered up a murder and then disappeared.

The title for the finale is “The Dark Manual,” which makes sense given that this is what the Yakuza have been after for a lot of the season. There is a Sunny season 1 episode 10 synopsis below but, unfortunately, there is not a lot of information about what lies ahead:

After learning the truth, Suzie fights for what matters most.

Will we get closure?

Let’s hope so, mostly given that at the moment, there is no official renewal out there. We are in a spot where we’re stuck waiting to see what Apple TV+ decides, and this could go either way. There is no denying that this show is among the most creative and interesting endeavors on TV this year, but has it caught on with everyone? Personally, we hope for a good many answers just so that we’re satisfied if this is the end — even if there are a couple of loose ends left out there by the end of the story, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into the Sunny season 1 finale?

Do you think there is any chance for more of the series down the road? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

