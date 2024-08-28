Sunny season 1 episode 9: Did Sunny press the reset button?

We knew entering Sunny season 1 episode 9 that we were going to get something truly unusual, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the bulk of the episode was spent in a “maphole,” otherwise known in this form as a Japanese game show all about whether or not Sunny should wipe herself. We saw evidence in a few different forms of whether she should or shouldn’t, including the people she harmed and yet, at the same time, those she tried to help. This whole episode served as a reminder that Masa tried to use Homebots in order to combat loneliness, and he entered the whole ordeal with pure intentions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUNNY videos every week!

However, what emerged throughout the episode was a pretty dark truth: Masa went into hiding in part because the Yakuza were after the tech, but at the same time, he worked to cover up a murder his robots committed to one of the very humans who bonded with him. He never anticipated the ramifications of his creations getting so protective, and that is something that he absolutely had to contend with here.

He made sure he left Sunny behind for one simple reason: To make sure that Suzie did not feel anywhere near as alone in his absence. He knew what it was like to be alone and in mourning, and he did not want her to feel that same experience.

Sunny loved Suzie — that much here was clear. However, she also realized that the Yakuza were going to use her protective instincts to eventually corrupt her and her capabilities. Recognizing that she could cause more harm than good, Sunny decided to wipe herself — and by virtue of that, we’re left with quite the cliffhanger entering the finale.

Related – Is there any chance of a Sunny season 2?

What did you think about the events of Sunny season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







