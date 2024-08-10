Sunny season 2: Is there any chance of Apple TV+ renewal?

Is there any chance that we are going to see a Sunny season 2 at Apple TV+? Given where we are at this point in the first season, it does feel like the perfect time to ask this sort of question.

For now, let’s look at this when it comes to the pros and cons. The good thing about where we are with the show is pretty simple: There is still so much more story that could be told! This is one of the more creative and interesting TV worlds that we’ve seen created in a good while. It also does feel like there are other mysteries about the Homebots that could come out of the search for Masa and Zen.

With all of this being said, nothing has actually been decided about the future yet, and there is cause for concern if more buzz does not start to come out around the show. While the critical reception is there, Sunny has also been fairly under the radar so far at Apple TV+. It does face some challenges, with one of the biggest ones being that it is decidedly quirky and off the beaten path. It is one part Black Mirror and another part crime thriller. A good percentage of the show is not even English. This is a word-of-mouth show and it will take some time for a lot of viewers to embrace it.

For all of these reasons, we are not going to sit here and say that we’re shocked that there is no official renewal for Sunny season 2 as of yet. This is going to be one of those things that takes a lot of time and in the end, that’s okay. Apple will probably look at the numbers for a few months after the finale before rendering an official verdict.

How are you feeling right now when it comes to the possibility of a Sunny season 2?

