Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: September update

Now that we are into the month of September, are we any closer to getting some official details regarding a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2? Rest assured that there are reasons to start thinking about this now! The Nicole Kidman Hulu drama has already wrapped filming its latest batch of episodes and with that in mind, we’re now just in the midst of a waiting game.

At this point, we tend to think that we’re mostly in a super-unique spot where we’re left waiting to see what the streaming service wants to do here. After all, once these episodes are ready to air, they have to figure out the best place for them — and is there a specific period of time that stands out?

For us personally, let’s just say that we would love nothing more than for a season 2 to premiere in December or January and if that is the case, we could get a little bit more information on a date soon. Yet, at the same time, it feels a little too early to get said information. We don’t have too high of expectations that Nine Perfect Strangers will be back in the immediate future.

As for what we can say about the next chapter, Kidman is obviously back as Masha and there are a lot of other big names who will be “retreating” with her on some level. Take, for example, Murray Bartlett of The White Lotus fame and then also Christine Baranski (The Good Wife) and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek). The potential here is sky-high for this season to be great but of course, we have to wait to see it before we can start rendering any sort of super-strong opinion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

