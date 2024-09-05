9-1-1: Lone Star season 6: Could it still happen at ABC?

Given the news today that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is going to be the final one over at Fox, it does make sense to look elsewhere. After all, the original 9-1-1 moved over to ABC, so is there any chance at all that we see something similar here?

Well, let’s just begin by saying that we more than understand why some of these questions are out there and honestly, they may a lot of sense! The spin-off does still have a dedicated audience, and the ratings for the original show were pretty great after the move. Why not do something like this?

As great as it would seem, though, we cannot say that signs are pointing in this direction right now. As Deadline reported recently, much of the cast for Lone Star is already seeking out other jobs, and this is not the sort of behavior that we would expect with a show that is going to move elsewhere. Also, where would ABC put the show on their schedule at present? Thursdays are currently packed in between the flagship series, Doctor Odyssey (a brand-new series), and then Grey’s Anatomy.

While there has not been too much said on this one way or another at the moment, we tend to think the most likely scenario for this show moving forward is that we’re going to be seeing some sort of new, separate spin-off for this show as opposed to more of Lone Star. The truth is that shows around season 6 or season 7 are significantly more expensive and because of that, it is easier to just put together something new.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the spin-off does give us a really good ending that allows for these characters to be happy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

