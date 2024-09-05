9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 to officially be final season

As has been rumored for quite some time, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is officially going to be the end of the road.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, it has now been made official that the 12-episode season will conclude the story of the series. The cast and crew have long speculated that this would likely be the final season, and the aforementioned site notes that there had been two unsuccessful attempts at contract renegotiations leading up to this point. We know that the fifth season is already down one series regular in Sierra McClain, and all of this makes us think that cost is one of the big reasons we are in this spot.

In a statement confirming the end of the show (which returns this fall), here is what Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn had to say:

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere … Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

We know that there have been some wondering for a while if Lone Star could eventually find itself moving to ABC much like the original show did, and we will have more to discuss on this subject at some point before too long. For the time being, though, we do consider the idea of that to be relatively unlikely.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

