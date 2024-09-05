Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 7 eviction preview

The latest Big Brother 26 eviction show is going to be here in a matter of hours — so do we have a good sense of what’s ahead, finally?

We do recognize that there has a lot of opinions about the AI Arena as an overall twist, but we will say the following in praise of it — it has done a good job of injecting more chaos into the eviction debates. Here we are less than 12 hours from the episode, and there is still uncertainty as to what will happen! The only thing that has become clear is something we’ve said for weeks now: If Kimo is still on the block at the end of the show tonight, he is going to be evicted from the game right before the start of jury.

So why send him out here? It has to do largely with how few game-talks he’s had with other people outside his core alliance. Rubina has some appeal because of a possible women’s alliance; meanwhile, Joseph does have people in the game who want him around. Angela has promised Leah that she’ll vote how she wants after saving her with the Veto, and we know she’d like to keep him.

Chelsie, Quinn, Cam, Leah, and Makensy talked last night about some voting scenarios, but they were unable to come to a clear decision on Joseph vs. Rubina last night and it could go either way. Leah and Angela are two votes for Joseph, and it makes sense for Cam to keep him as well for multiple reasons. If Makensy is on board, it does not really matter what Chelsie wants at the end of the day. The same goes for T’kor.

In the end, we do tend to think that we’re going to be in for a pretty fun (and chaotic) show tonight, especially since Ainsley has another announcement! Odds are, that is just the end of the arena.

