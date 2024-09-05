Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Battle of the delusions

At this point in Big Brother 26, we do tend to think that it is less about serious strategy and more about delusions of grandeur. Is there a great player this season? Sure! Her name is Chelsie. Cam is also underrated, mostly because he at least seems to be self-aware that he would be perceived as a threat if he played any harder than he is. T’kor has potential, but is too stubborn with who she wants to work with.

As for everyone else … well, today is a reminder that they all think that they are legendary players in their own minds. Makensy seems to think that everyone is “wrapped around her finger” just because people want to work with her now. Meanwhile, Joseph feels confident in his position moving forward alongside Quinn and he also thinks there could be some “mutual” feelings between himself and Leah, as evidenced from the show. You also have Angela being Angela, and then also Kimo thinking that he can make good alliances with people he has not had a complete conversation with in weeks.

Here’s a bonus highlight: Joseph still trying to give Angela game advice, even though he is the one whose game is in danger at the moment.

Now, the silver lining for Joseph: It does feel like he does have a good chance of being okay. Angela and Leah both seem intent on keeping him if he is on the block after the Arena. If he has them and also Cam, he really just needs one more — and that feels like Makensy. With Rubina and Kimo, it may be a bit closer but we currently think that if Kimo is up there after the Arena, he likely heads out the door so that the duo of him and T’kor is split up. She’s really the only person who has good strategic bonds elsewhere.

