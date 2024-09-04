Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Rubina & Kimo campaign (day 51)

It has taken a long time, but today in the Big Brother 26 house we had a chance to see campaigning from two people who need to ensure their safety. Joseph has been at it for the past 24 hours, and now Kimo and Rubina are joining him. Given that this situation is still fluid, a lot could happen!

Let’s start this piece by talking here about Kimo, who seems like a legitimately nice person but also someone who has been way too insular through a lot of the game. He has worked a lot with T’kor, Rubina, and Tucker (when he was around), but hasn’t talked game with a lot of other people. Take seeing him campaign to Cam today — how many times have they spoken individually this season? It hasn’t been often — that much we can say with certainty.

Even before some campaigns with Kimo, we’ve seen T’kor trying her best to coach him on what to say. She clearly wants him still in the game but unfortunately, he is the most obvious target of the three since there’s not a lot of people with huge incentives to keep him. Rubina, meanwhile, was already told be Joseph that if he wins the AI Arena, he will do his part to help protect him. Rubina also has a possible women’s alliance that she can lean on to some extent.

While all of this has happened today, T’kor is already trying to campaign subtly for both Rubina and Kimo, telling Makensy that Joseph has brought up Chelsie’s name in the hopes that it makes it back to her. We do know that Joseph views her as a threat; however, taking him out leaves the Kimo / T’kor / Rubina trio. That is what makes this decision hard.

