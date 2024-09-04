Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Leah holds the cards? (day 51)

We have now made it to day 51 within the Big Brother 26 house — so what is it that you can expect to see play out here?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we 100% hope that this is a better day than the snooze-fest that we endured on Tuesday — if you miss Tucker, this was a reminder of his absence more than anything else we’ve seen all week. What makes all of this crazier is that the eviction vote does still hang somewhat in the air.

Did Chelsie at one point yesterday predict a Rubina eviction? Sure, but she also has talked about a women’s alliance. The one thing that is clear to us is that Leah could be the biggest player this week since Angela has promised to vote with her. If she wants Joseph to stay, that helps him tremendously, especially since Cam wants to split up the Rubina / T’kor / Kimo trio. This means basically that there needs to be just one more vote on this side to make something happen.

If there is one other storyline to watch entering today, it is the burgeoning showmance (?) of sorts between Makensy and Cam, who have cuddled now on multiple occasions and people have taken note. It may be innocent, but it could lead to friction and attention, especially on a season where even potential showmances are targeted. (Hilariously, Makensy was in that situation week 1, though she really wasn’t that into it with Matt.)

Moving forward now, our sentiment is that Joseph will campaign a little bit more today and everyone will study — even though we feel like there’s a somewhat physical Head of Household coming given that they’ve all been stuck inside as of late. (The only reason we may not see this tomorrow is because it will be freakishly lot outside.)

