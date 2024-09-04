Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Eviction scenarios (day 50)

As we near the end of day 50 within the Big Brother 26 house, do we have consensus as to what’s going to happen next? Kimo, Rubina, and Joseph are on the block and with the AI Arena still in play, there are still a ton of scenarios to talk through.

So is Joseph 100% now no matter what happens? Well, there are at least a few positive signs for him…

Let’s map it out like this for now. Leah likely has no reason to get him out, mostly because she knows that they have a final-two deal and he’ll basically do whatever she wants. (It’s the same with Quinn.) Meanwhile, Cam (per Chelsie’s own conversations with Makensy) wants to take a piece out of the T’kor – Rubina – Kimo trio. Joseph spoke to Makensy earlier and did his best to ask for her support. He’s done a better job campaigning than his other nominees and at this point, Makensy just wants someone who validates her as another person in the game. (Remember that not everyone has actively done that.)

So let’s assume Joseph has three votes from Cam, Makensy, and Leah. Meanwhile, T’kor and whoever stays between Rubina / Kimo would likely vote to keep the remaining person on the block. This means that Angela and Chelsie suddenly have a ton of power this week. If Leah asks Angela to keep Joseph, would she as a token of gratitude? Joseph has campaigned to Angela and tucked his tail between his legs already…

We should also note that within the Chelsie / Makensy conversation earlier, Chelsie tried to make the argument that if it was Rubina vs. Joseph, it is better to keep Rubina since she want to do an all-female alliance and not target the women. There have been discussions about such a group forming for a while, but nothing has ever been finalized.

For now, we would say that Kimo is the most likely evictee this week; following that, it’s a bit of a toss-up depending on how much pull Chelsie really has in the game.

