Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6: ‘Devil’s Playground’

It has been quite the wait but tonight on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6. Want to learn more about it?

The most obvious thing to note here is that “Devil’s Playground” is going to pick up almost immediately after the events of episode 5. Characters are in grave danger, and everyone from Tariq to Brayden to Diana are going to have to figure out what matters the most to them. Do you want money, status, or safety? These are the core subjects that have been here ever since the early days of Ghost and Tasha.

While Starz is obviously not going to give too much away here in advance, the full Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 synopsis helps to further set the stage for what’s ahead:

With eyes back on their business, Tariq and Brayden must find a way to get back in Noma’s good graces; Diana is faced with a dilemma: stepping further into the game than she’s ever gone before, or risk her family’s safety.

Given that there are only five episodes to go in the entire series, that does raise all sorts of questions of its own. Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to be seeing some deaths or a ramping up of the pace. We’ve said this before, but we’re not sure that it was clear to everyone while shooting that this was going to be the final season of Ghost. That means that in one way or another, people may have been surprised by some things as the show progressed.

Just remember this along the way: Even if this is the end of Ghost, some characters may still turn up in other places down the road. That seems to be the face with Force and Tommy Egan…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost now, including a promo for what’s ahead!

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







