Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 promo: Everyone in peril

It has been an incredibly long wait, but we know that Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 is coming in the near future. Are you ready?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that entering the final stretch of episodes, Monet is in trouble — but she is far from the only one. Cane is in a tough position, Diana could go, and of course, there are the larger questions as to whether or not Tariq and Brayden will be able to make it to the next phase of their lives.

If you head over to the link here, you can see now what is an extended preview for what lies ahead that does indicate further all of the good stuff that is coming. There are so many different forces now at play, and this is where it may feel like the walls are finally closing in on Michael Rainey Jr.’s character.

The one thing that we do remain the most curious about is of course not teased in the promo at all, and that is the question of just how this show could end up crossing into everything else within the greater Power world. It does seem, for example, like there could be something more coming for Tommy Egan following the events of Power Book IV: Force. Is there a chance that we could be seeing something similar here for a few different people? We can’t rule it out and yet, we’ll have to wait and see how certain events unravel.

In the end, let’s just think that there is going to be more action, a lot more drama, and everything that you have come to love from the world of Ghost over the years.

