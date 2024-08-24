Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 poster hypes message

In just two weeks’ time, it is going to mark the real beginning of the end for Power Book II: Ghost over at Starz. Are you ready for the final episodes?

Well, we should probably begin here by noting that we’re not even sure that we are ready for the final episodes, as there is a chance for some pretty awesome twists ahead. That includes a chance to end up potentially seeing here major characters die — it may not be what everyone wants, but this has been a part of the franchise from the beginning.

With this in mind, why not share one of the latest posters courtesy of the network now? If you head over to the link here, you can see an image that has a pretty clear branding on it: “No One is Safe.” We do tend to think that one of the show’s “core” of Tariq, Brayden, Monet, Brayden, Diana, Dru, Cane, or Davis could die. Heck, we could lose several of them and it wouldn’t be that crazy, right?

It’s strange to say, but the person we feel the most secure about right now may actually be Tariq, mostly because there could be more story to tell with him after this show. Given that it appears as though Power Book IV: Force is not necessarily going to be the end for Tommy Egan, could the same thing be said here? There is this crazy thought that we of at some point, a lot of characters getting back together like the Power Avengers.

Probably the hardest thing to accept heading into these final episodes in general is the idea that the show could have lasted so much longer. It’s still hard to digest why Starz wanted to say goodbye now…

