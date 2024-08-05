Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 trailer: Who will die?

For everyone out there who is eager to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 on Starz next month, we have a new trailer!

As we’ve known for a while, it seemed like some cast members were actually surprised to learn that this was the final season after shooting — which does make us wonder if there is full closure to some of the stories we’re going to see here. Nonetheless, we are prepared for a lot of violence and chaos within these remaining episodes, especially since there’s a big chance at least a few familiar characters could die…

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the minute-long trailer, which does feature more Tasha, more conflict, and of course several more gunfights. Tariq’s future is in jeopardy, and we do think it remains to be seen whether or not he’s going to get out of this alive … but we are prepared for a number of twists between now and the end of the story.

One more thing we will say, though, is this: We have a hard time thinking that we are actually all that close to the end of the road for these characters! Ever since it was clear that Power Book IV: Force would be ending with season 3, it’s felt like there are more stories planned for Tommy Egan. Meanwhile, Starz has noted that for cost reasons, they do not want more many of their shows to go past 3-4 seasons. If we had to speculate, there could be a formation of a new series featuring at least a few familiar faces at some point, and we’ll just have to see what happens there. For now, just know this: We are very-much excited to dive into what should be a really crazy final chapter for at least some of these characters.

