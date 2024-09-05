The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

With us now into September 2024, is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Gilded Age season 3?

What we know at the moment is quite simple — the latest episodes of the period drama have already started production, and we know that there will be a further expansion of life in this era. While we won’t be moving away from George and Bertha Russell, there are other people and places we could see — including more real-life historical figures!

Now that we’ve said all of this, the odds of us getting a premiere date in September are slim to none. Unfortunately, it is still far too early to get a lot more in the way of information on what is coming up next in terms of the schedule. HBO has a lot of other priorities for the immediate future, with the biggest ones being The Last of Us season 2 and The White Lotus season 3. Both of those shows are already done filming and with that, we tend to think that we’re going to see them back in the winter / the spring. Meanwhile, The Gilded Age would be perfect for next summer, where it could air before or after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, one of the most important prequels that they have from the Game of Thrones universe.

If there is anything to expect this month, it is casting news or small story teases! Remember that the Emmys are taking place later this month and by virtue of that, we do tend to think there’s a chance we are going to get some more clues here and there from the red carpet. Nobody, of course, is going to be super-willing to share all of the details right away.

