Slow Horses season 4 episode 2: Saskia Reeves looks ahead

As we get ourselves prepared to see the arrival of Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV+ next week, there is so much to be excited about!

After all, it feels like we are moving forward here in a way where there is so much uncertainty all around Slough House. Where do you start? There are the bombings taking place and the need to get answers on that. However, at the same time you also have to remember that River Cartwright is now off to France, and it is not clear how much Jackson Lamb or anyone else really knows about that mission. It is clearly tied to his grandfather David, though, who was visited by a man potentially to be River.

Speaking to TV Insider, Saskia Reeves (who plays the incredible Catherine Standish) made it clear that moving forward, what we are going to see is a combination of different elements:

The personal element of series four is an unusual story detail. We see River with his grandfather who’s very ill. We see Catherine at home. We see some really interesting new characters. We see Diana Taverner [Kristin Scott Thomas] in a different position. She didn’t get the job she wanted to. How’s that going to play out? Something is seriously wrong. There’s problems they have to solve that are very scary problems, bombs in shopping centers. But the personal element of River still having to manage his grandfather and Catherine at home struggling with all this—Is she working for them? Isn’t she working for them?—gives it a very interesting step into the rest of the series, and I think people will find it incredibly satisfying, actually. I think it’s a really strong series, and I know I’m biased.

It feels like in some ways, this could be the most disparate season of the show we’ve had a chance to see. However, we do tend to think here that somehow, everything is going to end up coming back together.

