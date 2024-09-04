Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 air date: David’s secrets

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to know more about Slow Horses season 4 episode 2? Let’s just say it is hard to blame you!

After all, who else feels like the premiere proved itself to be absolutely spectacular television! We had a chance to see a lot of great stuff in here from start to finish, beginning with the fake-out surrounding River’s “death” and then also a dangerous mission that will throw Slough House into investigating some bombings. Are these stories linked in some way? This is, at least for now, something that is very much worthy of some investigation.

Now if you want to get a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest simply that you check out the full Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

A naive agent makes a discovery about the Westacres bomber. Lamb suspects that David knows more than he’s letting on.

Now, we do think there are certain things with David that are true. For starters, didn’t someone have to tell River to head off to France? While we know that David’s mind is clearly going, at the same time he has yet to reached a point where he has lot his full capacities. He is more than capable of divulging certain things to his grandson … but why keep a lot of this from Lamb and the rest of the team?

The biggest thing we’re worried about here is not listed in the synopsis at all — we know that River has the ability to be a great agent on paper; however, at the same time that does not mean that it is actually going to happen.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 2?

