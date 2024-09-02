Slow Horses season 4: Gary Oldman on potential death

The premiere of Slow Horses season 4 is going to be here in just over 24 hours — are you ready to visit Slough House once more?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is that the fear of death looms large within a lot of the upcoming episodes. Just think about the trailer, which features none other than Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb noted that one of his team just died.

So if there is a team member gone, what is that going to mean? How will Lamb react to it? It could hit him harder than he’d care to admit, which is something that Oldman noted to the Radio Times:

“There’s a jadedness in Lamb, but he’s very loyal to these misfits … When it really comes down to it, he probably cares more than most, although he gives the impression, as a protection, that he doesn’t.”

We saw tiny glimpses of this when it came to the loss of Min back in the second season, but even still, Lamb kept a lot of his cards close to the vest. He does not want to share much when it comes to where he stands or how he feels, and we certainly do not think that this is going to be changing anytime soon. He’s just lost too many people over the years to really know how to be vulnerable — we are not even sure that this is something that he wants at the end of the day.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some answers on the possible death early on in the season — though this is the sort of show that could also make us wait even longer.

