Slow Horses season 4 premiere video: River wants advice

With the Slow Horses season 4 premiere coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, do you want to see a little more about it?

While you can argue that every season of the hit show has a great River Cartwright story in one way or another, it is easy to argue that this one is the best. Or, to be more specific, it may be the most personal to Jack Lowden’s character. After all, it is tied to his grandfather and what is happening to him as he nears the end of his life.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to Broadway World, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that indicates very-much what the focus of the upcoming episodes is going to be for River. He has a conversation in here with Louisa and at first, it is incredibly awkward — mostly because she thinks that he may be asking her out. When it’s clear that this is not happening, everything starts to move forward as River indicates that things are very bad for his granddad. In particular, some of his old colleagues are watching him.

Basically, where things are going here is quite simple: What happens when a spy starts to lose his mind? It is clear that his memory is failing, and he can barely remember River’s name some days. This does become a pretty substantial problem when you remember all of the secrets that this man holds, and it is going to end up being quite a significant issue as you get further and further into the season potentially…

