Slow Horses season 4 premiere spoilers: Who’s under pressure?

We are just a few short days away now from being able to see the Slow Horses season 4 premiere on Apple TV+ — are you ready for it?

Well, the first thing that you really should note here is that once again, there are going to be issues aplenty in London that requires the attention of Slough House. Beyond just that, though, they could impact all of MI5 in general. The start of this episode could give you at least some insight into where things stand with Taverner, someone who has had to thread many needles throughout the run of the series so far.

Want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full Slow Horses season 4 premiere synopsis below:

A London bombing puts Taverner under pressure; when River grows concerned about his grandfather, Louisa encourages him to go for a visit.

The story about River’s grandfather is clearly going to be a big one all season, and perhaps more so than the past three. It is a chance, for starters, to give more air time to the fantastic Jonathan Pryce, which is certainly not something we are upset about. However, the stakes here could still be pretty high. Remember that this is a man who is holding onto a ton of secrets from a long period of time being a spy. What happens when some of these said secrets start to become a discussion for public consumption? It feels like a storyline that could be thrown out there in a pretty substantial way moving forward.

Remember that there are only six episodes a season here — in other words, everything will move rather quickly!

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 when it arrives?

