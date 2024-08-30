Slow Horses season 4: Jack Lowden on surge in popularity

With the premiere of Slow Horses season 4 coming to Apple TV+ next week, isn’t this a grand opportunity to celebrate a little?

After all, consider the following: Once upon a time, the spy drama felt like an under-the-radar hidden gem. Now, it is an international hit, a recipient of multiple Emmy nominations, and a show gaining an audience week after week. Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and the rest of the cast are brilliant, and based on early reviews, season 4 may actually end up being the best one we’ve had a chance to see so far.

So what is it like being a part of a series that has slowly gained an audience? To be frank, it’s gratifying — that’s the message that Lowden is at least sending out there now into the universe. Speaking in a new interview right now with STV, the actor makes it clear that it is exciting that more and more viewers are finding the show — and because filming on season 5 is done now, there is so much more to be exciting for!

Also in this interview Lowden discusses the recent Emmy nominations, which had to take a lot of the people involved here by surprise when they were first revealed. We do think that there was an expectation that we’d be seeing Gary Oldman get some love, but elsewhere? Consider it among the most pleasant of surprises, and we are excited to see more of how viewers and/or critics respond to the next season. We tend to think that the viewership and the attention around the show are only going to grow from here. Let’s hope for that, at least…

