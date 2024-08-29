Slow Horses season 4: First look at Standish

Even though Catherine Standish may have departed near the end of Slow Horses season 3, she is clearly not gone for good. Then again, we tend to think that many of you were aware of this already. There has been no indication that Saskia Reeves is departing the Apple TV+ hit, though we certainly have expressed our concern already that she could meet her demise during the upcoming episodes. (After all, the season 4 trailer indicates that someone is going to go.)

So what can we say about where Standish is heading into the season? Let’s just note that in some ways, she may be rather isolated — and certainly not into the thick of things, at least not at first.

If you head over to the official press page for the series, you can see an image that shows Standish seemingly at her home — or, at the very least, not on the job. Her move away from Slough House has clearly not gone exactly as she would have imagined, but we also tend to think that Jackson Lamb’s group is not the sort you can easily escape from. It has that quality here it crawls under your skin and lives there, which is probably not a great thing for those hoping to do something else within their careers.

What we do certainly love about the Standish character is that she does have this great proclivity of challenging Lamb and many others. She is pretty relentless! We hope that this season in particular will serve as a great opportunity to get to know all of the characters better, especially when you consider that River Cartwright in particular is going to be going through a deeply challenging time due to his grandfather.

