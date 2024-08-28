Slow Horses season 4 video: Who will die? Cast explains

Are you ready for Slow Horses season 4 to officially arrive on Apple TV+? Let’s just say that there is so much to be excited about! The next six episodes certainly feel like they are bigger and more epic than any other that we’ve seen in quite some time. Also, they are going to feature perhaps a major death.

If you saw the trailer for the season already, then you saw Jackson Lamb making it clear that someone within his team just died. This is a show that has already indicated to us a handful of times already that a lot of people could go at any moment; this season could reinforce that.

Now, if you head over to the official Apple TV+ YouTube page, you can see a video in which Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and much of the rest of the cast hype up the big death. At least one actor jokingly bribes showrunner Will Smith to not kill them off, whereas Lowden notes that everyone is feeling a little bit nervous.

If there is one thing that we can say here, it is this: If River Cartwright is the one who dies, this is probably not going to be the death that happens right away. After all, one of the big stories this season is going to revolve around his grandfather. What happens when a spy starts to lose their memory, and their ability to discern what they say and who they say it to? All indications suggest that season 4 will be the most emotional one that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Now, fingers crossed that the season just so happens to live up to the massive amounts of hype…

