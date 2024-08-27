Slow Horses season 4: A Jackson Lamb reminder

If you are like us, then there is probably one word you would use to describe the overall sentiment towards Slow Horses season 4: Excited. This is one of TV’s best shows and it has the rare distinction of actually getting better and better with each passing hour.

So what do we know is coming over the course of the upcoming season? Well, for starters, we do tend to think that it is going to be one of the more personal ones so far, especially for River Cartwright. Remember for a moment here that this character is someone who is actively trying to balance Slough House with an ailing grandfather. At some point in the season, things are also going to go from bad to worse. We just hope you are prepared…

In the mist of all of this, there is one thing to remember: Jackson Lamb is going to continue to do his thing. Gary Oldman’s character is a dude who has shown us, time and time again, that he has no apologies being who he is, and that means showing off his sense of humor and/or sarcasm. If you need another reminder of that, check out the video over at Apple TV+’s Twitter.

This season may still end up testing how much Lamb can really handle. He does have a stressful job, but then you are adding to this the fact that someone on his team may be dying. We’ve known that ever since the first teaser came out following the season 3 finale, and of course this is the sort of thing that makes us incredibly worried. We don’t want to lose anyone else!

