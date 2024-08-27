Slow Horses season 4: Jack Lowden on River’s mindset

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, Slow Horses season 4 is set to arrive on Apple TV+ in a little over one week’s time. Are you ready to be back at Slough House?

For us personally, let’s just start off here by noting that we could not be more excited for what we think is set to be coming up across the board. This is going to be a pretty different chapter for this story, especially when it comes to River Cartwright trying to find his place in the world. His grandfather’s health will cause him to have a different perspective, and we do think there may also be some questions about whether or not his grandfather starts to unknowingly share significant secrets from the past.

Now, we know that when River first arrived at Slough House early on in the series, it was not exactly a place he welcomed. Yet, times have started to slowly change for him over time. Speaking to Vulture, Jack Lowden indicates that his character has started to turn a little bit of a corner and with that, develop a perspective that has him looking at the spot rather differently:

“He’s become begrudgingly happy there … He’s got the world’s worst boss that he secretly admires. He gets to be the king of a very small kingdom. And I don’t think he was ever very good at the job.”

Of course, all of this is welcome news to us, mostly because the last thing that we want is to see River leave Slough House anytime soon. Sure, it may not be the most prestigious appointment in the word, but there is a lot of good that can be done there and we don’t want him to forget about that.

