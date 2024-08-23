Slow Horses season 4: Gary Oldman on major challenges

Are you ready to dive back into Slow Horses season 4? The premiere is coming at this point in just over a single week’s time, and this one should be action-packed.

After all, the trailer for what lies ahead already made it clear that there are not only major explosions, but also a chance that someone from Slough House is going to die before the end of season. It won’t be Jackson Lamb — one way or another, this guy just finds a way to keep going (and passing gas).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

Speaking per Deadline, Gary Oldman noted that a part of the fun of working on this show is the challenge — executive producer Will Smith has to find a way to throw a lot of story into a tight window and from there, make it work:

“You’ve got six episodes … You’ve got six hours. You’re trying to put an elephant in a telephone booth. You’re trying to get all this information in, so that’s not taken away. And of course, Will adds his own particular spice to it. Also over the course of now four years, he knows who’s playing the roles and he can hear our voices. And so he can tailor-make the writing, he can make it in a way more specific for each of the individual actors.”

Oldman has absolutely been able to deliver a lot of great stories as Lamb so far, and we do think that is going to continue. In particular, it seems like both season 4 and season 5 are going to be able to provide these excellent little windows into his past and within that, there are chances to learn so much — and also be surprised by what we eventually see uncovered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Slow Horses now, including other teases from Oldman

What do you most excited to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 when it arrives at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







