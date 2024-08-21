Slow Horses season 4 premiere: Gary Oldman sets the stage

Are you thrilled to know that the Slow Horses season 4 premiere is a mere matter of weeks away? We know that we are eager to visit Slough House again, especially given that this show is never afraid to throw a million different genres at you at once.

Will the new season make you laugh? Probably, but it will also get your heart pounding at other points. It’s certainly going to continue to feature compelling characters, with Gary Oldman front and center as Jackson Lamb.

Speaking per Deadline, the iconic actor did his best to set the stage for what’s ahead in the new season, including how the show is starting up just after the holiday season:

“We’ve had a Christmas break. You’ll notice there’s bits of tinsel that are hanging … and then there’s a dried-up Christmas tree. They’ve made half an effort to take them down. And Lamb has been on a bender. So that’s when you first meet me. I’ve probably had three days on the booze. Christmas drinks alone, more than likely in my house. And you just see a glimpse of where I live. But that’s the first time we see that, where you actually see Lamb outside of Slough House. And there’s lots good stuff coming up.”

The cast and crew have also filmed Slow Horses season 5 already, and it seems like through that, there are even more opportunities to learn about Lamb’s past or present. We’ve heard rumors already about a season 6, and we know right now there are eight total books that could be adapted — and who knows beyond that? The long-term future of this show will of course be dependent on what Apple TV+ wants as a streaming service, but it does seem like Oldman really enjoys playing this character and has no intention of stopping soon.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4?

