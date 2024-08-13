Slow Horses season 4 trailer: Who from Slough House is dead?

If you were not excited enough to be seeing Slow Horses season 4 on Apple TV+ leading up to September 4, here is another reason to be! Today, the streaming service released a brand-new trailer for the Gary Oldman drama, which absolutely indicates that there is so much great stuff to be excited about from top to bottom.

So, where do we begin? Well, it is critical to note that the streaming service is keenly aware of the show’s new-found surge in popularity, and clearly with this preview they want the show to feel as accessible as humanly possible. They properly reintroduce in here Slough House, who they are, and also what it is that they are fighting to do. You meet Jackson Lamb and the ragtag team of underdogs who are a part of the various missions and/or operations.

Obviously, the trailer (watch here) does a great job of noting that there is a lot of action and comedy in here, but there is another lingering question in it, as well: Is someone dead? Lamb seems to suggest so in the closing minutes, and this is something that was in the initial preview for the new season, as well. There are multiple possibilities, but is it weird to say that we actually hope that everyone on the show survives? Slow Horses has already proven itself to be a world where nobody is safe, so they don’t need to reinforce that now! We love these characters and by extension of that, it is hard to be excited for a situation in which we could end up losing one of them.

No matter what happens, let’s just hope that this season does match the action, quality, and all around excitement that we had from the first three. This is one of those series that really feels like it has gotten progressively better over time, and we hope this will be a culmination of everything!

