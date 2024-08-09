Slow Horses season 6: Has it already been renewed at Apple TV+?

As many of you know, Slow Horses season 4 is set to premiere next month on Apple TV+ — meanwhile, a season 5 is also on the way! This has been a great past few months for the show without question thanks to all the Emmy nominations and now, we are starting to hear reports of a season 6.

To be specific, The Cinemaholic reports that the Gary Oldman series will be back for a sixth season. This comes on the heels of some Production Weekly listings noting that it had another season in the works. Note that Apple has yet to official confirm any of these reports, but hopefully that will change in the weeks ahead.

If you are a Slow Horses fan, obviously this is the sort of news to do backflips over; meanwhile, it is also not much of a surprise. This is one of those shows that could feasibly go on for a long time, especially if it continues to get better and better along the way. It is one of the rare programs that balances action, drama, and comedy effortlessly and delivers a pretty unforgettable experience. It also manages to make each season different from the last. (Also, with these seasons all being fairly short, the cast sill has time to pursue other opportunities.)

Now if there is a season 5 potentially coming next year, this would mean that season 6 could come in 2026. We’re sure that in theory some of these episodes could be rushed faster, but we tend to think Apple likes having a season of the series a year. This is honestly something that a lot of other broadcasters wish that they had, especially in this era where more and more series are taking two years or more to produce new seasons.

Related – See some more news about Slow Horses season 4, including what it could end up being about

What do you think about Slow Horses being potentially renewed for a season 6?

How many more years do you think the show could go on for? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







